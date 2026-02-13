Russian stocks down as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down as the main trading session started on Friday as the MOEX and RTS indices lost 0.54% to 2,750.78 and 1,122.68 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble fell by 0.8 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.167 rubles.

As of 10:17 a.m. Moscow time (07:17 a.m. GMT), the indices were down by 0.4% at 2,754.53 points and 1,124.18 points, respectively. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate was down by 2.3 kopecks at 11.15 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker lost 0.31% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,757.17 points.