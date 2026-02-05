Rosatom confident Rooppur nuclear plant to remain priority for Bangladesh this year

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Rosatom is confident that the start of the Rooppur nuclear power plant in 2026 will remain among priorities for leaders of Bangladesh in any outcome of elections, CEO of the Russian state corporation Alexey Likhachev told reporters.

"The situation of the last year was certainly not comfortable for implementation of the project [of the Rooppur nuclear plant under construction by Rosatom]. The revolution in the country, the change of the government, the elections in the future that will undoubtedly make a very serious adjustment in the activity of the government of Bangladesh," Likhachev said.

"Let me express confidence that the launch of the Rooppur project will not leave priorities of the leaders of Bangladesh whatever the outcome of elections is. This is a vital project and <...> we will do everything to implement it," he added.