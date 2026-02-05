Russian stock market extends losses as yuan resumes gains

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market accelerated its decline during the main trading session, according to data from the Moscow Exchange, while the yuan returned to growth.

As of 1:15 p.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices were down 1.03% at 2,747.72 and 1,125.87 points, respectively.

Later in the day, the MOEX index had deepened its losses to 2,735.9 points (-1.46%), while the RTS index stood at 1,120.62 points (-1.46%). At the same time, the yuan on the Moscow Exchange resumed gains after a brief decline at the start of trading, rising by 5.45 kopecks to 11.041 rubles.