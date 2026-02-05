Number of Chinese tourists in Russia to gain 30% this summer — association

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. The tourist flow from China to Russia will continue to grow in 2026, and it could increase by around 30% this summer compared to the same period last year, Executive Director at the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) Maya Lomidze told reporters.

"For now, expectations are that demand from China will grow. The visa-free regime lasts until September 15, which means it's well into the summer season, and Chinese tourists have always been quite numerous in the summer. Therefore, we expect the influx to peak in the summer. Last summer saw a decrease by 13% while this summer we expect an increase by 30%," she said.

Before the pandemic, more than 2 million Chinese tourists visited Russia annually, Lomidze said, adding that this figure exceeded 1 million last year. That said, the visa waiver for Chinese citizens entering Russia last December had a positive impact on the tourist flow. For example, in the border regions such as the Far East the number of tourists from China has already risen by 30%, in Murmansk the number of Chinese tourists has increased by more than 15%, in Moscow and St. Petersburg - by up to 10% compared to the period before the abolition of visas.

The flow of tourists from Russia to China is also on the rise, the expert noted. "Our outbound travel to China has already grown by 30% and will continue to grow. <…> Interest in China is very high, and there will also be an increase of over 30% (in 2026 year-on-year - TASS)," she explained.

On December 1, 2025, Russian President signed a decree allowing Chinese citizens to travel to Russia visa-free for up to 30 days until September 14, 2026, based on the principle of reciprocity. China introduced a similar visa-free regime for Russians on September 15, 2025.