Russia ranks first by oil, pipe gas supplies to China — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Russia tops the list in terms of oil and pipe gas supplies to China, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said in conclusion of the conversation between leaders of the two countries Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.

"The leaders paid much attention during the talk to issues of trade and economic cooperation," Ushakov said. "China continues to hold the first place among our foreign trade partners. Russia is fifth among the countries - trade counterparties of China. The task was set during the talk to take efforts for further development of trade and economic ties, in particular, for example, in the energy sphere. Russia is the top supplier of oil and pipe gas to China," Ushakov said.

The trade turnover, despite a minor decline in view of a number of objective and subjective factors, is much above $200 bln for three years in a row thus far, he added.