Russian stock indices up at start of main trading session on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices increased at the start of the main trading session, according to trading data. The yuan-to-ruble rate is falling.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices were up 0.48% each, to 2,794.83 and 1,150.11 points, respectively. The yuan-to-ruble was down 0.55 kopecks from the previous session's close, to 10.914 rubles.

By 10:24 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index had slowed its growth and was at 2,792.9 points (up 0.41%), while the RTS Index was at 1,149.32 points (up 0.41%). Meanwhile, the yuan rate fell 3.35 kopecks to 10.886 rubles.

The Moscow Exchange Index with the additional ticker (IMOEX2) was down 0.42% at the opening of the morning trading session, trading at 7:00 a.m. Moscow time, according to trading platform data.