Russia produces around 512 mln tons of oil in 2025 — Novak

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Russian oil companies produced around 512 mln tons of oil in 2025, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak wrote in an op-ed for the Energy Policy magazine.

"The Russian oil industry is demonstrating stability, accounting for around 10% of global production. Last year production amounted to approximately 512 mln tons," he said.

Novak previously stated that oil production in the country in 2024 amounted to 516 mln tons, meaning that 2025 production would decrease by 0.8%.