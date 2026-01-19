Hong Kong stock exchange falls amid US threats to set tariffs on European countries

HONG KONG, January 19. /TASS/. Hang Seng, the key index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange plunged by 1.05% to 26,563.90 points by the close of business.

This is the lowest figure since January 9 of this year, the stock exchange said. Other stock indices also closed in the red. Hang Seng China Enterprises fell by 0.94% to 9.134.45 points. Hang Seng Tech fell by 1.24% to 5,749.8 points.

The decline is driven by concerns of investors regarding the possible resumption of global trade tensions amid US statements to impose tariffs on European nations, a source close to the stock exchange told TASS.