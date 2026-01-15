Euronext Amsterdam index climbed above 1,000 points first time

THE HAGUE, January 15. /TASS/. AEX, the key index of the Euronext Amsterdam exchange, crossed the level of 1,000 points and reached the all-time high 1,008 points, according to market data.

Stocks of tech companies became the main growth driver, NOS television input. The greatest input came from semiconductor equipment manufacturers ASML and BESI. Positive financial results of the Taiwan-basec chip producer TSMC provided an extra impetus to the market. The rise in ING bank and Shell stocks also backed the index. AEX crossed the level of 900 points about eighteen months ago.

The index is setting records during the last five years amid steady growth of the tech sector, fueled by the interest of investors in artificial intelligence development. Recovering stocks of European banks and insurers served as an additional factor.