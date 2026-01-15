Power Machine preparing CHP turbine for shipment

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Power Machines are preparing for shipment the second gas turbine for the Artyomovskaya CHP-2 of RusHydro after completion of factory tests, the machine-building company said.

"Power Machines manufactured, held factory tests, and are preparing for shipment the second GTE-170.1 turbine for the Artyomovskaya CHP-2," the company said.

The combined heat and power plant is being built by RusHydro within the framework of the state program on development of thermal power generation sector of the Far East. Two gas turbines with the capacity of 170 MW each are intended for the facility. Power Machines will also provide for installation supervision and startup supervision of the equipment at the new plant.

The first turbine for the plant was made in November 2025. "The second gas turbine after packaging will also be dispatched to the Far East by rail," Power Machines added.