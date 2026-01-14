Competition between Russia, US to boost Arctic infrastructure — expert

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. The growing rivalry between Russia and the United States will encourage the development of infrastructure in the Russian Arctic, Alexander Vorotnikov, expert council coordinator at the Arctic Development Project Office and associate professor at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration, told TASS.

"Possible US annexation of Greenland could significantly affect the Russian Arctic. The intensifying competition between the United States and Russia will drive the expansion of both social and industrial infrastructure in the Russian Arctic," he said.

Vorotnikov added that Arctic cooperation could advance through joint economic projects in various sectors: mining and processing of minerals, transport, energy, and waste management. Establishing production chains where each side leverages its technological and trade strengths will help create new global markets.

The expert said that Greenland, if brought under US control, will become a crucial factor in Arctic geopolitics. Given the Arctic’s strategic significance, this development would have a serious impact on international politics.

"Greenland is rich in valuable resources: gas, oil, and rare earth metals. Deposits of gold, diamonds, iron, and nickel also offer potential for industrial development. The territory is promising for hydropower and renewable energy projects, which is important for Greenland’s sustainable development," he added.