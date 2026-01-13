Additional US tariffs on trade with Iran to further weaken its currency — FIEO

NEW DELHI, January 13. /TASS/. Serious consequences are forecast for the Iranian economy from the additional 25% US tariffs for any country trading with Tehran, the Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO) told TASS.

"We foresee a much larger impact on Iranian currency, which is now at its historic low, and may even further go down, impacting both Iranian exports and imports," the federation said.

US President Donald Trump earlier announced 25% tariffs in respect of all countries cooperating with Iran. He posted the relevant statement on Truth Social on Monday. According to the publication, any country cooperating with Iran will pay the 25% tariff on all transactions made with the United States.