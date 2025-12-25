Russian energy sector successfully coping with Western sanctions — Novak

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russia’s energy sector is successfully coping with Western sanctions, finding new partners and buyers for energy resources, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"Sanctions restrictions always create uncertainty, especially in the initial period after they are introduced, because they require, so to speak, adaptation costs. However, practice shows that adaptation does take place, and new partners and new points of engagement are found," he said.

"Our goods are in demand on the global market, particularly energy commodities. Of course, we are also developing high-tech trade, but overall we remain among the world’s largest producers in the energy resources market," he added.