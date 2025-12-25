Fifth-generation engine to increase speed of Su-57 fighter — Rostec CEO

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The advanced fifth-generation engine 'Product 177' will increase the speed and range of the Su-57 fighter jet, CEO of Russia’s stat-run corporation Rostec Sergey Chemezov said, answering a TASS question.

"It has a much longer service life, higher speed, longer range, and quite a number of superior characteristics," he told reporters before a State Council meeting dedicated to personnel training for the Russian economy.

Rostec previously reported that the Su-57 fighter jet took to the skies with the advanced fifth-generation engine ‘Product 177.’ The engine was specifically developed by the United Engine Corporation (UEC) for use in fifth-generation aircraft systems. The state corporation added that UAC is currently implementing a program to expand production capacity, which will allow it to increase the volume of Su-57 aircraft deliveries to the military and offer an export version of the fighter to foreign customers.

A Su-57 multirole fifth-generation fighter jet (NATO codename Felon) was designed to eliminate all air, ground, and water surface targets. The aircraft has a supersonic cruising speed, inboard armament, radar-absorbing coating (stealth technology), as well as a cutting-edge set of onboard equipment. The advanced intellectualization of Su-57 systems allows it to take on some of the pilot’s functions, including flight control and preparations for employing weapons.