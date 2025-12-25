Renewable power generation to continue developing — Novak

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Renewable energy sources globally are at the stage of proactive development, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television.

Hydrocarbons "will not disappear anywhere" at the same time because they are the backbone of the energy balance for coming decades, the official said.

"Even the International Energy Agency, which actively promoted that there is no need to invest in the oil and gas sector has currently changed its views and says that investments in the hydrocarbon industry should be done; the renewable energy sources industry will develop but the approach is more pragmatic to this case now," Novak added.