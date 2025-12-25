Russia postpones reaching LNG production of 100 Mtpa for several years — Novak

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Achieving the production volume of 100 mln tons per annum (mtpa) of liquefied natural gas in Russia was postponed for several years due to sanctions, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television.

"We will develop liquefied natural gas production also. Our task was to reach 100 million tons [per year by 2030]. Clearly, it will be postponed for several years in view of sanction restrictions," Novak noted.

Construction of LNG plants in Russia continues at the same time and authorities continue viewing liquefied natural gas "as one of main sectors and drivers of energy industry development," the official added.