First Russian Arctic class LNG carrier handed over to Sovcomflot

VLADIVOSTOK, December 24. /TASS/. Alexey Kosygin, the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier built in Russia for operations in the Arctic environment, was handed over to the customer, Sovcomfot company, at the Zvezda Shipyard, TASS reports from the handover ceremony.

The ice class tanker has become the lead one in the series being built by the Zvezda Shipyard for the Arctic LNG-2, Rosneft said.

"This is the first gas carrier built in Russia. It will sail over the Northern Sea Route and carry liquefied natural gas. This is an achievement, this is the joint effort of shipbuilders, our Arctic LNG-2 and Sovcomflot partners, and certainly the marine shipping register," Zvezda CEO Sergey Tseluiko said.