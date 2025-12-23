US pharma companies ready to invest in trials in Russia

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. US pharmaceutical companies are ready to invest in trials of new drugs in Russia but have not yet received an authorization from authorities there, head of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Alexander Shokhin told reporters.

"American pharmaceutical giants are present in the Russian market and are ready to invest in research, in clinical trials, and so on. They even approached American regulators with a request to permit them to invest in research, development and clinical trials. No authorization has been obtained so far," he said.

"This just suggests itself as a first-priority step that in particular can be probably easy to be justified for US political figures as a step with some humanitarian component and not merely an attempt to solve purely economic, financial and other tasks," Shokhin noted.