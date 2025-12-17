Hainan officials confirm deadline for adopting new customs regime is December 18

HAIKOU /China/, December 17. /TASS/. China’s southernmost island province of Hainan will transition to a new customs regime on December 18, as scheduled, according to a public notice released by the local government.

Thus, starting on Thursday, Hainan will embrace an even more open trade policy, lifting a range of import tariffs. The provincial administration also released a list outlining new norms regarding the range of products, goods banned for import or export, and specific customs control measures.

New customs procedures for Hainan would mostly mean an increase in the number of duty-free imports from 1,900 to 6,600, reaching 74% of the overall range of imports. Tariff preferences will be granted to “almost all companies, businesses and private non-profit organizations on the island that heavily rely on imports.” Unlike cargos, all passenger flows will continue to be governed by the previous rules, meaning people entering the island for business or tourism purposes will not need to fill out any additional papers.