Russia achieves leading position in InfoSec sphere — InfoWatch

KRASNOYARSK, December 16. /TASS/. Russia has reached leading positions globally in the information security sphere, President of InfoWatch Group Natalia Kasperskaya said at the meeting with students in the Siberian Federal University.

"I want to say that Russia is definitely not the last in the information security sphere. I would say we were probably the second before the Special Military Operation and we are probably the first now, because of a very simply reason. Because we have infrastructure withstanding. We were attacked by everyone, We had numerous attacks in summer 2022, 300,000 DDos type attacks alone were made against different organizations. The infrastructure withstood, it means we have systems to a significant degree that make it possible to protect ourselves," Kasperskaya said.