Arkhangelsk Region becomes Arctic representation of UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration

ST. PETERSBURG, December 16. /TASS/. The Arkhangelsk Region is the world's first Arctic representation of the National Committee of the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, as well as the first region of the Russian Federation to join implementation of the UN Decade's programs in Russia. At the 15th Artur Chilingarov International Forum - Arctic: Present and Future - the Arkhangelsk Region's government and the National Committee of the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration inked an agreement on mutual understanding and cooperation.

"By signing the memorandum, the Arkhangelsk Region becomes the world's first Arctic representation of the National Committee of the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration and secures its leadership among the Russian Federation's regions, becoming the first region to join implementation of the UN International Decade's programs in Russia. The next step will be to develop a strategy for the Arkhangelsk Region to implement the concept of the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration in Russia, which has been drafted by the National Committee's Expert Council," the Committee's Chairperson Elena Sharoikina said.

The memorandum was signed by Elena Sharoikina and the Arkhangelsk Region's Governor Alexander Tsybulsky. The parties intend to unite efforts and resources to ensure interaction and coordination of actions for implementation of activities and programs under the Concept of the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration in Russia in the Arkhangelsk Region.

"Systematic work on environmental protection and rational use of natural resources is a priority in developing the Arkhangelsk Region," the governor said. "The Arctic requires permanent attention, effort, and responsibility, and our region is committed to long-term, sustainable efforts to protect the northern nature. We are convinced that only through joint actions of the government, society, science and businesses can we preserve the Arctic for future generations. We are very pleased to have an agreement with the National Committee and become pioneers among the country's regions by participating in the implementation of the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration in Russia at the level of an entire region."

The concept was developed by the National Committee's Expert Council and received support from relevant federal agencies. The Expert Council features more than 50 experts, including academicians and corresponding members of the Russian Academy of Sciences, leaders of the country's key scientific institutions, representatives of federal and regional authorities, leaders of oldest environmental organizations, honored ecologists of the Russian Federation, recognized experts in various sciences, and leaders of public opinion.

About the Decade of Ecosystem Restoration

In 2019, the United Nations General Assembly Resolution proclaimed the Ecosystem Restoration Decade 2021-2030 to promote achievement of the UN Global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Its events are led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). The Decade is aimed at stopping the degradation of ecosystems and at their restoration and is considered as the last decade at the disposal of mankind to achieve the UN SDGs.

The National Committee of the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration operates with the official support from the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It was established at the initiative of Russian offices of UNEP and FAO on the basis of the Russian Federation Public Chamber's Commission on Ecology and Sustainable Development, chaired by its leader Elena Sharoikina.