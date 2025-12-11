Russian steelmakers operate under tough economic conditions, Sber says

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. The strong ruble and the high key rate level are not helping Russian metal producers, Sber Deputy CEO Anatoly Popov told reporters at the FI Day AI & Blockchain. Digital Horizons of the Future conference.

"Companies across this sector are in a tough spot, due to two main factors: the rather strong ruble and the high key rate level, along with the spread between real inflation and the key rate," Popov said.

Sberbank’s corporate clients in this sector are strong enough to weather this storm, and the banker is sure they will.

"We expect softening of the monetary policy next year, when companies will gain some freedom working on the market," Popov added.