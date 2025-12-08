Bank of Russia sells $117.2 mln worth of yuan for December 5 settlement

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sold yuan on the domestic market for settlement on December 5, 2025, in the amount of 9 bln rubles ($117.2 mln), according to data published on the regulator’s website.

Sales of foreign currency on the domestic market for settlement on December 4, 2025, totaled 9.1 bln rubles ($118.4 mln).

The Bank of Russia conducts foreign-currency purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the yuan-ruble instrument on the foreign-exchange section of the Moscow Exchange.