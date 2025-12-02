Oil shipments from SPM-2 of CPC suspended for indefinite period

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Crude oil shipments from the second single point mooring (SPM-2) of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) near Novorossiysk have been suspended for an indefinite period after the attack of unmanned surface ships, the Russian pipeline operator and the CPC shareholder Transneft said.

"Transneft as the representative of the shareholder from the Russian Federation in the Caspian Pipeline Consortium strongly condemns the terrorist attack against the enterprise infrastructure. An unmanned surface ship critically damaged one of three single point moorings of the CPC oil loading terminal - SPM-2, at night of November 29 in the water area of the Russian seaport of Novorossiysk. No oil spill occurred owing to security systems and concerted action of the team but feedstock shipments at SPM-2 have been suspended by an indefinite period," Transneft said.

CPC is playing a significant role in maintaining stability of the world energy system, the Russian company added. The main operational task of the consortium is to pump oil produced on fields in Kazakhstan.