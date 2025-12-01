Rosatom preparing tender documents for nuclear plant in Saudi Arabia — Novak

RIYADH, December 1. /TASS/. The Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom is currently preparing tender documents for a nuclear power plant in Saudi Arabia, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

Saudi Arabian authorities are to determine the exact date of the tender but it has not yet been designated, the official said. "Tender preparations are underway - this is the stage now," Novak said.

In October 2025, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev told reporters that the state corporation is progressing step by step to wind the tender to build the nuclear power plant but the decision remains with the authorities of Saudi Arabia.