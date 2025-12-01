Gazprom discussing extension of gas contracts with Turkish partners — Novak

RIYADH, December 1. /TASS/. Gazprom is discussing gas contracts with its Turkish partners and the possibility of extending them into next year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said when asked a respective question.

"Gazprom is in contact with its Turkish partners," Novak told reporters when asked whether Russia would extend its contracts with Turkey for next year.

Novak said earlier that Turkish companies are interested in extending expiring gas agreements with Russia, adding that work is underway with Gazprom. The minutes of the 19th meeting of the joint Russian-Turkish intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation obtained by TASS stated that Russia and Turkey are interested in extending contracts for the supply and export of gas on mutually beneficial terms.

Gazprom's contracts with the Turkish state-owned oil and gas company Botas for gas supplies via the Blue Stream gas pipeline with a capacity of 16 bln cubic meters per year expire at the end of this year, as does a four-year contract for the supply of 5.75 bln cubic meters of gas per year via the TurkStream gas pipeline. Moreover, as part of liberalization of the Turkish gas market and the admission of new private players, Gazprom Export signed long-term contracts with private Turkish companies in 2007 and 2012 for the supply of Russian gas to Turkey. Several of these contracts are also scheduled to expire in 2025-2026.

In 2025, Gazprom reported five meetings with Turkish partners to discuss the status and prospects of Russian gas supplies to the republic. Among other topics, the Russian holding discussed cooperation with Botas and Bosphorus Gaz Corporation A.S.