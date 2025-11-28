Hungary to continue energy cooperation with Russia — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, November 28. /TASS/. Hungary intends to continue energy cooperation with Russia, as it fully aligns with its national interests, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto said in connection with Prime Minister Viktor Orban's visit to Moscow.

"Hungarian-Russian energy cooperation is in our fundamental interests, and abandoning it would be against Hungary's national interests," the Foreign Minister said in a video address on the M1 television channel.

He noted that this year, Hungary received 8.5 million tons of oil and over 7 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Russia.

"Without energy supplies from Russia, Hungarian households' electricity bills would triple, which is clearly unacceptable. Therefore, we will continue to work to ensure that energy cooperation between Hungary and Russia proceeds without any disruptions," Szijjarto assured.

The minister also stressed the importance of the construction of the Paks II nuclear power plant in Hungary, designed by Rosatom, and the exemption of this work from US sanctions.

"For the first time in recent years, a situation has emerged where neither European nor US sanctions are hindering this construction, and Hungary has all the necessary permits," he added.

Before leaving for Moscow this morning, Orban announced that he expected to discuss energy supplies to Hungary and the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine at his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.