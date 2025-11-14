IAEA Director General to attend reactor vessel installation ceremony in Egypt

KALININGRAD, November 14. /TASS/. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi will take part next week in the ceremony of the reactor vessel installation at the El Dabaa nuclear power plant in Egypt, CEO of the Russian state corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev told reporters after the meeting with Grossi in Kaliningrad.

"We discussed also our cooperation on other international sites of Rosatom. In the first instance, certainly, the forthcoming event at the El Dabaa plant in Egypt. The large official event in Egypt is planned next Wednesday. The IAEA Director General will take part in it in the agreed format," Likhachev said.

The reactor vessel for the nuclear power plant in Egypt was delivered to the construction site, the press service of Rosatom said earlier.