Russian foreign debt grew to $305 bln — Central Bank

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. The Russian foreign debt increased by 5.3% or by $15.2 bln since the year start and reached $305 bln as of October 1, 2025, the Central Bank said.

"According to the estimate of the Bank of Russia, the foreign debt of the Russian Federation amounted to $305 bln as of October 1, 2025, having increased since the beginning of 2025 by $15.2 bln or by 5.3%," the regulator informed. "The indicator was mainly driven by the positive revaluation of liabilities as a result of ruble appreciation," the Central Bank noted.

As of October 1, 2024, the foreign debt totaled $309.105 bln.