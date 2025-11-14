EU paid its lowest amount for Russian gas since August 2023 in September

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. The European Union paid its lowest amount since August 2023 for Russian pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) in September of this year, according to Eurostat data and TASS calculations.

In September, the EU imported Russian gas worth a total of 830 mln euro. Purchases of pipeline gas amounted to 478 mln euro. In addition, EU countries paid 352 mln euro for Russian LNG in September – the lowest level since August 2023.

At present, the TurkStream pipeline remains the only active route for Russian pipeline gas deliveries to Europe.

At the same time, according to the data, the European Union purchased 4.6 bln euro worth of Russian pipeline gas and 6 bln euro worth of liquefied natural gas (LNG) between January and September. Total EU purchases of Russian gas for the period rose nearly 2% to 10.6 bln euro.

In September, EU countries paid 352 mln euro for Russian LNG – the lowest level since August 2023. The main importers were France (183 mln euro), the Netherlands (99 mln euro), and Belgium (36 mln euro). Spain reduced its Russian LNG purchases to a four-year low of 33 mln euro. In the same month, the EU also imported 478 mln euro worth of Russian pipeline gas.

Russia also ranked third, after the United States and Algeria, in the total value of gas imported by the European Union in January-September 2025, holding a 16.1% share.

Overall, the EU purchased approximately 10.6 bln euro worth of Russian gas during this period, up 1.6% from the same period in 2024. A year earlier, Russia’s share stood at 19.3%.

The United States, driven by LNG supplies, ranked first with a 29.5% share and 19.4 bln euro in deliveries. Algeria took second place with a 16.13% share and 10.6 bln euro in supplies. Norway ranked fourth with a 12.3% share and 8.1 bln euro, while the United Kingdom rounded out the top five at 7% and 4.5 bln euro.