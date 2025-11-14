Number of Max messenger users reaches 55 million

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. The number of Russia’s Max national messenger users has topped 55 million, with 22.1 million people using it daily, the platform’s press service reported.

"The Max audience is now over 55 million people," the press service said.

The national messenger’s average daily audience in November surpassed 22.1 million people, with a record of 25.6 million users set on November 6.

"The users have sent over 4.4 billion messages, 43 million video notes, and made more than one billion calls since the messenger’s launch," the statement noted.