Innovations to be key element in cooperation between Russia, India — deputy minister

VISHAKHAPATNAM, November 14. /TASS/. Innovations will be the key element in cooperation between Russia and India, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Alexey Gruzdev said at the CII Partnership Summit 2025.

Many speakers talked about innovations and cutting-edge technologies at the forum, the deputy minister said. "This is the key element of future cooperation between Russia and India. And we talk not merely about trade relations. We speak about the more comprehensive partnership," Gruzdev stressed. This refers to creation of joint ventures and collaborative projects in many states of India, he added.

The diversified energy sector is among priority technology areas, Gruzdev noted. "Russia is well known for its energy resources and what we bring today, these are the advanced technologies, nuclear sector development and manufacturing of turbines and equipment for solar and wind energy segment," he said.

Driverless technologies and the transition to alternative fuel are among priorities in the transport sector, Gruzdev said. "Healthcare safety is one more Russian priority. We should develop modern, innovative drugs, medical equipment, nuclear medicine, production of vaccines and the cell engineering segment," the official said.

Gruzdev highlighted similarity of national strategies of India and Russia in the sphere of advanced technologies use. "Our priorities are fairly close, when it refers to technological sufficiency and technological sovereignty. The key idea is that all the critical technologies and operations remain within the country," he added.