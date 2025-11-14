Russia third by share in EU gas imports value in 9M 2025

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Russia ranked third after the US and Algeria in the total value of gas imports of the European Union as of the end of January - September 2025 with the share of 16.1%, according to Eurostat and TASS calculations.

In total, the EU purchased gas from Russia to the amount of 10.6 bln euro, which is 1.6% higher in annual terms. The Russian share was 19.3% a year ago at the same time.

The US topped the list with its LNG supplies - 29.5% and 19.4 bln euro. Algeria is second with the share of 16.13% and deliveries totaling 10.6 bln euro. Norway is fourth with the share of 12.3% and 8.1 bln euro. The United Kingdom took the fifth place (7%, 4.5 bln euro).

According to September results, Russia climbed to the second position with the share of 14.5% (15.4% in August). In total, Russian gas purchases by Europe totaled about 830 mln euro, the minimum since August 2023. The US increased their share in September to 32%. The share of Algeria declined to 12.3%. Norway got 12.2% of total supplies.

In October 2025, the EU Council approved the phased ban on any purchases of Russian gas from January 1, 2028. The decision applies to pipe and liquefied natural gas. The entry into new contracts will be banned from January 1, 2026. Short-term contracts are to be completed by June 17, 2026, and the long-term contracts may continue to be implemented until January 1, 2028. The EU also included the full ban on LNG imports under short-term contracts from April 25, 2026, and under long-term ones since January 1, 2027 into the 19th package of sanctions.