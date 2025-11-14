German government approves 2026 draft budget with record support to Ukraine — DPA

BERLIN, November 14. /TASS/. The Bundestag’s budget committee has approved the draft budget for 2026, which allocates nearly $13.4 billion in financial assistance to Ukraine, DPA news agency reports.

Initially, the German government had planned to include almost $9.9 billion of financial support to Ukraine in next year’s budget, but the ruling coalition ultimately decided to allocate an additional $3.5 billion. The money will be used to supply artillery ammunition, drones, armored vehicles and to replace two Patriot systems, the news outlet reported.

The budget committee’s meeting lasted nearly 15 hours, concluding at 5 a.m. Berlin time (4 a.m. GMT) on Friday. Total budget outlays will reach $609.5 billion, exceeding the initial plan by $4.6 billion. The government intends to finance over $209.2 billion of expenditures through debt, including for defense infrastructure for the armed forces. The amount of new debt will be the second-largest in history, surpassed only by the 2021 pandemic budget.

The Bundestag is expected to vote on the draft budget during the sessions scheduled from November 25 to 28.