Sovcombank’s net profit falls by 38% to $433 mln for 9 months

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Sovcombank’s net profit under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for January-September 2025 fell by 38% compared with the same period a year earlier to 35 bln rubles ($433 mln), according to the bank’s reporting published on the disclosure portal.

According to the report, fee and commission income rose 34% year-on-year to 34 bln rubles ($420.6 mln).

Net interest income for the first nine months of 2025 increased 2% compared with the same period last year, reaching 121 bln rubles ($1.5 bln).

Net interest margin stood at 4.9%, down 0.7 percentage points from a year earlier. Funding cost amounted to 16.8%, increasing 3.7 percentage points compared with the same period last year.