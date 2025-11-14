Sovcomflot posts $398 mln loss for 9 months

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Sovcomflot’s net loss under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the nine months of 2025 amounted to $398 mln, compared with a profit of $505 mln in the same period last year, according to the company’s report.

Sovcomflot’s revenue for the nine months totaled $940.7 mln. Time-charter-equivalent revenue reached $763.3 mln.

"During the reporting period, the company paid shareholders dividends declared in previous periods totaling 447,000 rubles (equivalent of $4,600). For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the company did not declare dividends for shareholders," Sovcomflot noted.

The Sovcomflot Group is Russia’s largest shipping company and a leader in marine transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and liquefied gas, as well as offshore hydrocarbon production services. The company specializes in operations in challenging climatic and ice conditions.