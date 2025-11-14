Inter RAO’s net profit rises by 2.6% to $1.41 bln in 9 months

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Inter RAO’s net profit under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for January-September 2025 amounted to 113.8 bln rubles ($1.41 bln), an increase of 2.6% compared with the same period last year, according to the company’s report.

Revenue for the nine months rose 13.9% to 1.24 trillion rubles ($15.34 bln). EBITDA reached 131.2 bln rubles ($1.62 bln), up 14.3%.

Operating expenses for the reporting period increased 14.9% to 1.16 trillion rubles ($14.35 bln). Operating profit totaled 91.7 bln rubles ($1.13 bln), which is 10.1% higher than in January-September 2024.

Inter RAO is a Russian diversified energy holding comprising enterprises across several segments: electric and heat generation, energy trading, retail electricity sales, power engineering, engineering services, and sector-specific information technologies. It operates in multiple countries and is represented in more than 30 regions across Russia. Its installed capacity is approximately 31,000 MW.

The main shareholders are Inter RAO Capital Group (28.88%), Rosneftegaz (26.36%), and Rosseti FGC UES (8.56%).