Russian stock market rises at start of main trading session

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. At the start of the main trading session, the Russian stock market was showing gains across its leading indices. The yuan also strengthened at the opening of trading.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices were up 0.16%, reaching 2,547.32 and 995.6 points respectively. The yuan was up 7.95 kopecks to 11.4295 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m., the MOEX index had accelerated its gains to 2,548.1 points (+0.19%), while the RTS index stood at 995.9 points (+0.19%). At the same time, the yuan rose to 11.428 rubles (+7.85 kopecks).