Silver price hits fresh all-time high, surpasses $54 per troy ounce

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. The price of silver futures contracts for December 2025 delivery on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) has hit a fresh all-time high as it surpassed $54 per troy ounce, according to trading data.

As of 6:55 a.m. Moscow time (3:55 a.m. GMT), the silver price was up by 6.01% at $54.035 per troy ounce. By 7:20 a.m. Moscow time (4:20 a.m. GMT) the price of silver had extended gains to 6.34% as it traded at $54.2 per ounce.

Meanwhile the price of gold futures contracts for December 2025 delivery on the Comex exchange was up by 0.09% at $4,217.2 per troy ounce.