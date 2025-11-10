Uncovered deficit of Ukrainian state budget reach $60 bln for 2026-2027

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. The uncovered deficit of the Ukrainian budget for 2026-2027 reaches $60 bln, Ukrinform news agency said, citing deputy finance minister Alexander Kava.

"Concerning the year of 2026 for the ministry of finance in respect of planning of state budget expenditures for the next year, this year will be more difficult for us than the year of 2025. When we prepared the draft budget for this year, we had clear understanding for the state budget deficit coverage," Kava said.

The situation with funding from the United States was clearer when preparing the budget for 2025, the official said. The term of the administration of ex-US President Joe Biden was close to the end and Ukraine managed to negotiate required support even before the change of power, he noted. The situation now is close to the year of 2024, when many partners of Kiev expected the end of the armed conflict and did not rush to finance Ukraine, Kava said.