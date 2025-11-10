Net foreign currency purchases by individuals rise by up 83.14% in October

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Net foreign currency purchases by individuals on both exchange and over-the-counter markets increased by 83.14% in October compared to September, totaling 158.6 bln rubles ($1.95 bln), according to the Financial Market Risk Review published by the Bank of Russia.

"Net foreign currency purchases by individuals on exchange and over-the-counter markets rose significantly compared to the previous month and amounted to 158.6 bln rubles (86.6 bln rubles in September). Since the beginning of the year, individuals have purchased foreign currency totaling 918 bln rubles, compared with 1.062 trillion rubles over the same period in 2024, which is 1.2 times higher," the review said.

According to the Bank of Russia, the increase in foreign currency purchases compared with the previous month was driven by one-off factors and was concentrated among a limited group of individuals who placed funds in foreign currency deposits.

Total foreign currency purchases by legal entities in October 2025 increased by 7.14% compared with September 2025, reaching 3 trillion rubles ($36.92 bln), according to the Financial Market Risk Review published by the Bank of Russia. "Foreign currency purchases by legal entities (excluding banks) increased in October compared to September from 2.8 trillion rubles to 3 trillion rubles," the review said.