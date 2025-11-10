Positive Technologies increases net loss by 9.3% over nine months of 2025

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. The net loss of cybersecurity company Positive Technologies for the first 9 months of 2025 rose by 9.3% to 5.76 bln rubles ($70.8 mln), according to the company’s unaudited consolidated report.

Revenue increased by 12% to 10.9 bln rubles ($134.3 mln). Product shipments (sales) to customers for the nine-month period amounted to 11.9 bln rubles ($146.5 mln), compared with 9.1 bln rubles ($112.0 mln) a year earlier, representing growth of 30%. The company reaffirmed its full-year shipment target, which remains "within the corridor of 33-35-38 bln rubles ($406.2 mln - $430.8 mln - $467.7 mln)."

According to Positive Technologies Deputy CEO Ma·im Filippov, the company is entering the Q4 with confidence, a period that historically accounts for 60-70% of total annual shipments.

Positive Technologies also reported a significant positive effect from its efficiency improvement initiatives: over the first nine months of 2025, total marketing expenses were reduced by 29%, business support costs by 15%, and spending on industry events and infrastructure projects also declined.

The number of employees decreased by 17% since the beginning of the year, totaling 2,609 as of September 30.