Tech fee to be charged on ready-made electronics at first — ministry

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. The technology fee is planned to be introduced in Russia on a phased basis and ready-made electronic devices will be subjected to it at first, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade said.

Stepwise introduction of the fee will make it possible for the business to adapt and for the government to set smooth operation of the mechanism, the ministry noted.

"It is planned at the initial stage to collect the fee from ready-made electronic devices, such as notebooks, smartphones and lighting fixtures, which will enable launching the mechanism and starting the accumulation of funds for development of the industry. The fee will be extended at the second stage to cover electronic components and modules that are the base for such equipment. This is the key step to stimulate deep localization of production inside the country," the ministry said.

"Prior to introduction of this step, to avoid double taxation of parts and the ready product, it will be tested and consultations with the business community will be staged to work out the correct mechanism of implementing the second stage," the ministry noted.