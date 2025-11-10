Rosneft Board to discuss dividend recommendation on November 17

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Rosneft Board of Directors will discuss the recommendation on the interim dividend size on November 17, the Russian oil major said.

The agenda also comprises an item on the absentee voting at the general meeting of Rosneft shareholders, approval of the meeting agenda and decisions on its preparation.

According to the dividend policy, Rosneft pays dividends twice per year and allocates 50% of the IFRS net profit to them. According to IFRS reporting statement, net profits of the company totaled 245 bln rubles ($ bln) in the first half of 2025.

Major shareholders of Rosneft are Rosneftegaz (40.4%), BP Russian Investments Limited (19.75%), QH Oil Investments (18.46%) and RN-Oil Capital Invest (9.6).