Severstal announces increase in share of imports in Russian metals market to almost 10%

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. The share of imported products in the Russian metals market increased to 9.6% by the end of Q3 of 2025, according to a presentation by Dmitry Maximov, Head of Marketing at Severstal.

Over the past two years, the share of imported products on the Russian market climbed by almost 50%: it grew from 6.3% to 9.6% in 2024-2025, according to the presentation. In the first quarter of this year it stood at 7.6%, while in the second quarter it reached 8.7%.

Severstal expects the minimum level of metal consumption in Russia at 37.8 mln tons by the end of 2025, which is 14% lower than in 2024 (44 mln tons). The company also predicts a further decline in consumption next year: some "warming" is expected in the second half of 2026, with a recovery in 2027, according to the presentation.

Severstal is a vertically integrated steel and mining company and one of Russia’s largest steel producers. The Cherepovets Steel Mill is the company’s key asset. Its production capacity roughly totals 12 mln tons of steel per year. Alexey Mordashov who holds around 77.03% of shares, is the main shareholder of Severstal.