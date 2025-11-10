Russia’s Yak-130M airplane to make international debut at Dubai Airshow

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. The upgraded Yak-130M combat trainer will be exhibited abroad at the Dubai Airshow 2025 to be held from November 17 to 21 in the United Arab Emirates, the Russian state corporation Rostec said.

"The upgraded Yak-130M combat trainer and the Ansat-M helicopter with imported parts substitution will make its first-ever appearance overseas. Furthermore, the fifth-generation Su-57E Russian fighter jet, which will take part in the flight program, will make its debut in the Middle East," Rostec said on its website.

The Yak-130M, manufactured by the United Aircraft Corporation, is outfitted with a new aircraft armament and avionics package, Rostec noted. "The upgraded aircraft is designed for training of pilots of fighter jets of the fourth and fifth generations and for strike and fighter aircraft missions as a light combat airplane. The implementation of the new avionics system will make it possible to operate the Yak-130M 24 hours a day in any environment and will expand its combat capabilities," the company informed.

The Ansat-M chopper, also with import-substituted parts, notably the Russian-made VK-650V engine produced by the United Engine Corporation will also be shown off in Dubai. "The helicopter, which took to the air for the first time this fall, incorporates an updated fuselage, new powerplant and onboard systems. The helicopter boasts high maneuverability and the most spacious cockpit in its class. The aircraft can tackle a wide range of missions, including in conditions of dense urban development," Rostec stressed.

The fifth-generation fighter jet Su-57E and the reconnaissance and strike helicopter Ka-52 will also be featured as part of the Dubai Airshow. The Su-57E will put on an aerial demonstration. "As the world's only fifth-generation fighter proven in major combat operations, it can deploy numerous precision-guided weapons while maintaining low radar visibility," Rostec said.

The Dubai Airshow is a major industry event, Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov said. "We traditionally have something new to show off and offer the international community, both in the military and civilian segments. I think what we have will surprise some people. Specifically, we will bring several new products tailored for the Middle Eastern region to the exhibition," Chemezov said. "The advantages of our aircraft are its complete independence from others’ components, modern characteristics and substantial experience that speaks for itself. It's for these reasons that our fixed and rotary-wing aircraft are praised in many countries of the world," he added.