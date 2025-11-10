MOEX Index surpasses 2,600 points first since October 24

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. The MOEX Index surpassed 2,600 points during the main trading session for the first time since October 24, 2025, according to trading data.

As of 11:05 a.m. Moscow time (8:05 a.m. GMT), the MOEX was up by 1.32% at 2,600.19 points.

By 11:20 a.m. Moscow time (8:20 a.m. GMT), the MOEX Index had narrowed gains to 1.05% as it traded at 2,593.45 points (+1.05%), while the RTS Index was up by 1.05% at 1,005.83 points.

The MOEX and RTS indices rose by 0.92% to 2,589.99 and 1,004.49 points, respectively, at the opening of trading.