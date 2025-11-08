US exempts Hungary from sanctions on oil, gas supplies from Russia — Orban

BUDAPEST, November 8. /TASS/. Hungary has obtained a complete exemption from US sanctions preventing oil and gas supplies from Russia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said following talks with US President Donald Trump in the White House.

"Hungary will be completely free from sanctions with regard to gas supplies over TurkStream and oil over the Druzhba pipeline," the head of government said at a press conference for Hungarian journalists aired by the M1 TV channel.

He noted that, thank to this, "Hungary will keep the lowest prices on energy products in Europe."

Heading to Washington, Orban said that he was hoping for the exemption.

On October 22, the US Department of the Treasury included Russia’s Rosneft and Lukoil, along with their subsidiaries, in a new package of anti-Russian sanctions, which will take full effect on November 21. The US believes that the restrictions will put pressure on Moscow in connection with the conflict in Ukraine. However, the Hungarian government has noted that these new sanctions could harm the country’s interests, as it still receives most of its energy supplies from Russia under long-term contracts.