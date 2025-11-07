NEW YORK, November 7. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump called former speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi a "political hack" and accused her of illegally making a fortune in the stock market.

"Nancy Pelosi, the old and broken political hack who impeached me twice and lost, is finally calling it "quits." She illegally made a fortune in the stock market, ripped off the American public, and was a disaster for America. I’m glad to see the stench of Nancy Pelosi go!!!" he wrote on Truth Social.

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO and special representative of the Russian president for economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev commenting on the post of the American leader said that this was one of the ways to say goodbye to the former speaker.

On November 6, Pelosi said she would not be re-elected to the lower house of Congress from her district of San Francisco (California), which she had represented for almost forty years. Her term of office expires on January 3, 2027.