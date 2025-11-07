MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) contributed to the agreement on the local ceasefire around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), despite its amorphous position on Ukraine’s shelling attacks on the facility, a Russian expert told TASS.

"Naturally, we have a lot of questions to the IAEA concerning its amorphous position on the Ukrainian side’s numerous provocations against the Zaporozhye NPP. But to be fair, we should acknowledge that the agency made its contribution to the agreement on the local ceasefire around the nuclear facility," Alexander Uvarov, director of Atominto-ccenter, said.

The International Atomic Energy Agency facilitated the establishment of a new local ceasefire around the Zaporozhye NPP, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said earlier.

"Let us hope that the IAEA will not stop and will continue acting as an authoritative international agency overseeing the security of peaceful uses of nuclear energy should," Uvarov emphasized.